Man jailed after throwing roof tiles at police in Hemel Hempstead

A man who drunkenly climbed on to the roof of his parents’ home and threw roof tiles at the police has been jailed.

Callum Weir, 30, shouted: “One for you officer,” before he threw one tile which hit the road before bouncing up and striking a woman officer on her ribs and left leg.

The incident took place at around 7.10pm on May 1 at the property in West Valley Road, Hemel Hempstead.

This was the second time in a year that the tree surgeon, who suffers from a depressive illness, had clambered up on to the roof and thrown tiles.

Luton Crown Court heard the father-of-three was climbing in and out of the house, playing loud music and, at one stage, pointed a child’s Nerf gun which fires foam ‘bullets’ at the officers.

Prosecutor Gavin Pottinger said Weir had been “clearly intoxicated and was slurring his words,” while swearing at officers. Mr Pottinger said Weir then systematically collected a large pile of tiles and threw them towards the officers.

The woman officer, one of the team of negotiators, was taken to the Urgent Care Team at Hemel Hempstead.

It is not known if her rib was broken or if she suffered soft tissue injury – but she suffered significant pain and was on light duties until she recovered.

Weir told the police: “I will have this house stripped before you come to get me,” before escaping from the house at around 10pm. He was arrested nearby.

In November last year Weir had been sentenced for throwing roof tiles from the same house.

Weir, who was living in the property at the time, appeared for sentence having pleaded guilty to affray and causing actual bodily harm.

Defending, Laura Collier said: “He has apologised to the officer.

“It was not his intention to cause her injury. He just wanted to get officers away from the scene.”

She said he had been diagnosed with a major depressive disorder and had made a terrible decision that evening.

“He has a long history of depression and substance abuse, and self-medicates with alcohol and drugs,” she said.

Jailing him for 18 months, Judge Rebecca Herbert said: “You were shouting abuse, slurring your words and were the worse for drink.

“The officer was subjected to considerable pain and discomfort.

“Violence to police officers cannot and should not be tolerated.

“The affray was a long-lasting incident of public disorder and was unpleasant and frightening.”