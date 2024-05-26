Man in 20s arrested after cyclist in his 60s dies in Bovingdon collision
Herts Police want information and dash cam footage following the fatal road traffic collision in Bovingdon on Friday (24 May).
The collision occurred on Bovingdon Green at around 11am. A white Ford Transit collided with a pedal cycle.
The cyclist, a man in his 60’s, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
A man in his 20’s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Detective Sergeant Ben Heath said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to please come forward.
“Sadly, a man passed away at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time.
“Were you driving in the area? Did you see the collision or the vehicle involved? Please get in touch via email at [email protected] if you can help.”
If you saw the collision or saw the vehicles travelling in the area prior to it, please report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/41220/24.
If you have dash cam footage, please upload this via the link.