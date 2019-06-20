Man hospitalised after being attacked with beer glass in Hemel Hempstead pub

Police would like to speak to this man following an assault in a pub in Hemel town centre.

The incident happened between midnight and 12.30am, in the early hours of Sunday, May 26, when a 25-year-old man was in the Market Arms Tavern on Waterhouse Street.

He was standing near a pillar close to the door when he lost his footing and stumbled into another man. This man responded by hitting the victim with the beer glass, causing a gash to his cheek.

The assailant then immediately left the pub.

Although the victim was treated at the scene by pub staff he was then taken to hospital for significant further treatment as a result of heavy bleeding. He is now recovering at home.

Detective Constable Katherine Stevens from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit said: “We believe this man may have information that could prove vital to our investigation so if you know who he is, please get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who saw this incident, or has any other information that could assist us, to contact me as soon as possible.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact DC Stevens on katherine.stevens@herts.pnn.police.uk or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/47051/19.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.