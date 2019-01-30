Man exposes himself to string of women in Hemel Hempstead

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following four alleged incidents of indecent exposure in Hemel Hempstead.

At around 5.55am on Saturday, January 19, a woman was walking along Runham Road when it is reported that a man jump over a fence and indecently expose himself. The man then walked around the corner onto Crabtree Lane and allegedly indecently exposed himself to another woman.

Police news

A further two offences were reported to have happened on Tuesday, January 8 between 7.30am and 7.45am in Frogmore Road.

PC Johanna Miles, who is investigating, said: “This was very distressing for the victims who understandably have been left shaken by what happened.

“I am appealing for anyone who might have seen what happened, or anyone who has information that can help the investigation, to get in contact with me.

“Any information, no matter how small it might seem, could prove to be significant for the investigation.

“You can contact me by calling the Hertfordshire Constabulary non-emergency number 101 or by emailing me at johanna.miles@herts.pnn.police.uk. Please make sure to quote crime reference 41/6067/19.”

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

For over 30 years, Crimestoppers has always kept its promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts them.

> A 41-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead was arrested on Monday, January 28th on suspicion of indecently exposing himself. He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.