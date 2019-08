A man has died after falling from a multi-storey car park at The Marlowes Shopping Centre this morning (Friday).

Emergency services rushed to King Harry Street at 9.33am today and several roads were closed while the incident was dealt with.

A man aged in his 30s died, his family is aware and the case has been passed to the coroner.

King Harry Street and Selden Hill were reopened just before 12.55pm.

More to follow.