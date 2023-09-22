File picture of a police officer

A man has been charged with drink driving after a collision near Markyate on Friday.

The collision, which involved a black Mercedes and a black Aldi, took place shortly after 5.30pm on September 15, on the A5183 southbound near Hicks Road and the footbridge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sameer Ghafoor, 24, of Larkway Close in north London, has been charged with drink driving – but police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Andrew Shepherd said: “A man was arrested and has since been charged with drink driving. Thankfully nobody was injured but we are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information. If you were driving in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please check it and get in touch if you spot something that might help us.”

You can contact police by emailing [email protected] quoting ISR 702 of 15 September. You can also report information online, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.