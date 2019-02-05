Man charged in connection with handbag thefts in Hemel Hempstead

A man has been charged in connection with theft offences that are reported to have occurred at a sheltered housing complex in Hemel Hempstead.

Daniel Hyland, aged 50 and of no fixed address, was arrested by officers in the town on January 19.

He was later charged with:

- Entering a flat within a sheltered housing complex in Chapel Street as a trespasser on January 16 and stealing a handbag and £15 in cash.

- Entering a flat within a sheltered housing complex in Chapel Street as a trespasser on January 19 and stealing a handbag and £45 in cash.

Mr Hyland appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on January 21 where he was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Luton Crown Court on February 18.