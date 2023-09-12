News you can trust since 1858
Man attacked by ‘dangerously out of control’ dog in Hemel Hempstead woods

Did you see anything?
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 14:47 BST
A man was taken to hospital after a dog attacked him in woods in Hemel Hempstead.

The attack happened at around 7.55pm on Thursday, August 24, when the victim was walking in woods close to Rants Meadow and was approached by a greyhound-style dog off a lead, which bit his hand.

The dog’s owner was believed to be apologetic for the dog’s behaviour and tried to get it onto the lead, but the man’s wound needed hospital treatment.

Police stock imagePolice stock image
PC James Stockwell, from the Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are appealing to speak to the owner of the dog who is described as a white woman in her 60s with short grey hair. Anyone with information is asked to email me at [email protected].”

You can also report information online here or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/68184/23.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form here.