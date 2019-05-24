Man arrested in Hemel Hempstead after being found with ‘block’ of suspected cocaine

A man was arrested after his car was stopped and he was found to have a 240g block of suspected cocaine.

Derek Danso, 37, of Belsize Avenue, Peterborough, was apprehended in Leverstock Green Road, Hemel Hempstead, at around 9.40am last Sunday (May 19).

Danso appeared at Hatfield Remand Court the following day and was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

He is due to appear at Luton Crown Court on June 17.

Inspector Jeff Scott said: “We are committed to tackling those who attempt to bring drugs into Hertfordshire and will relentlessly pursue those suspected of doing so.”

To report information online to police visit www.herts.police.uk/Report