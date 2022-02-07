Man arrested for assaulting emergency service worker in Hemel Hempstead

A man has been arrested for assaulting an emergency service worker in Hemel Hempstead.

Police were called at around 2.13am on Friday, February 4, to report a disturbance at a property in Dickinson Quay, Hemel Hempstead.

Officers attended and a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and possession of a bladed article.

Police

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "He was subsequently further arrested for assaulting an emergency service worker.