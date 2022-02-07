Man arrested for assaulting emergency service worker in Hemel Hempstead
The 28-year-old has been released on police bail
Monday, 7th February 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th February 2022, 12:33 pm
A man has been arrested for assaulting an emergency service worker in Hemel Hempstead.
Police were called at around 2.13am on Friday, February 4, to report a disturbance at a property in Dickinson Quay, Hemel Hempstead.
Officers attended and a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and possession of a bladed article.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "He was subsequently further arrested for assaulting an emergency service worker.
"He was taken to custody and has since been released on police bail."