Man arrested as part of Flamstead murder investigation

Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 71-year-old woman in Flamstead.

The 64-year-old man was arrested this afternoon and is currently in police custody.

Herts Police have added that the victim and the arrested man are not from the same address.

Earlier today the Gazette reported that police were called at 7.45pm on Saturday (July 27) to report concern for the welfare of a woman in High Street, Flamstead.

Officers attended the village and forced entry to an address where they sadly discovered the 71-year-old’s body.

She had suffered fatal injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem is due to take place today.