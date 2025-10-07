A man has been arrested and two tipper trucks have been seized as part of an investigation into incidents of flytipping across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

The investigation started last month following multiple incidents of large quantities of macerated waste dumped in rural locations across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

During the early hours of Wednesday October 1 officers tracked a tipper suspected to be involved in illegal dumping.

The vehicle, which was loaded with waste, was stopped and the driver was arrested under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

False number plates were found hidden the vehicle, while a knuckle duster was later found inside a bag.

The tipper was seized, alongside a second vehicle suspected to have been involved in the crime.

Ashley Greenall, whose farm in High Wych on the Hertfordshire-Essex border was subject to one of the flytipping incidents said: “Illegal dumping of waste on my farmland has caused significant disruption and distress, placing an added financial burden of more than £5,000 on an already struggling family farming business.

“This unexpected cost covers the removal and safe disposal of hazardous materials, as well as repairing damage to land.

“The incident has not only taken up considerable time and physical effort to resolve, time that should be spent maintaining crops, but has also created serious stress and anxiety, compounded by the fear it may happen again, highlighting the urgent need for stronger enforcement and community vigilance to protect our rural areas.”

Robert L Law, the Hertfordshire National Farmers Union county chairman added: “Illegal dumping of hazardous waste continues to be an issue throughout the county of Hertfordshire.

“I had an incident recently which blocked our main access into the farm and caused me to have to get in specialist contractors to remove it. Although insurance covered some of the costs, high insurance excesses for this crime meant that there was still a balance to be funded.

“Then there was the stress and time involved in getting the debris cleared up.

“Herts Police and the Environment Agency are to be congratulated on their recent success, seizing two tipper lorries and making arrests.

“Continued vigilance is required by members to ensure we can stamp out this activity.”

The Environment Agency will now continue the investigation, with support from the police forces involved.

Anyone who witnesses flytipping is asked to call the Environment Agency’s incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.