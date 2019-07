A man was arrested on Saturday evening, following an altercation in a pub in Berkhamsted’s George Street.

Police were called shortly after 10.10pm.

It was reported that an altercation had occurred between two men and one of them had suffered cuts to his face after allegedly being hit with a glass.

A 39-year-old man from Wembley was arrested on suspicion of ABH and has been released while enquiries continue.