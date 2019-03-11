Man arrested after alleged robbery of schoolboys in Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for witnesses following an alleged robbery in Hemel Hempstead.

At around 6pm on Tuesday, March 5, three teenage boys were walking along a footpath between Jennings Way and Evergreen Walk when they were approached by two males who are described as being black and having their faces partially covered.

They reportedly demanded that one of the victim’s hand over his mobile phone. The 15 year old victim did so and his jacket and school blazer were also taken from him.

It was also reported that a second victim, aged 15, had his schoolbag taken and a third victim, aged 17, had his mobile phone and headphones stolen.

Detective Constable Peter Spiers, who is investigating, said: “I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information that could assist the investigation to get in touch by emailing peter.spiers@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/21690/19 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.”

If you’d prefer to remain anonymous contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

> A male has been arrested in connection with the investigation. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.