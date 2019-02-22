Man and woman admit managing brothel in Hemel Hempstead

A man and woman have pleaded guilty to managing a brothel during an appearance at Luton Crown Court today (Friday).

Sunil Mehta, aged 42, of Fairway, Hemel Hempstead and Graziela McNamee, aged 40, of Hunton Close in Hunton Bridge, Kings Langley, ran a brothel at a flat in Evans Wharf, Apsley, between June 1, 2016 and April 5, 2017.

Police news

Their arrests were the result of a proactive investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary which culminated in a number of warrants in April 2017.

Mehta is further charged with two counts of fraud.

He also pleaded guilty to these offences in court today.

They relate to him using a fake persona under the name Steve Denton so that he could rent the flat from his own letting company.

He also claimed back a single person occupancy allowance from Dacorum Borough Council.

They will both be sentenced at Luton Crown Court in June this year.