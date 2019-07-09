Man admits preventing burial of Hemel woman

A man has pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful and proper burial of a woman, whose body was found four days after she went missing.

The body of Luz Margory Isaza Villega, 50, of Ritcroft Street, Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire was reported missing on January 12.

She was found on Northchurch Common, near Berkhamsted, on January 17.

Alberto Giraldo-Tascon, 55, also of Ritcroft Street, pleaded guilty at St Albans Crown Court to preventing a lawful and proper burial.

He is due to stand trial accused of Ms Villegas' murder later this month.