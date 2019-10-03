M25 driver pulled over near Hemel was SO drunk she fell out of her car

A female motorist caught driving at just 20mph down the M25 on Monday night was more than FIVE times the legal limit, police have revealed.

The red Nissan Micra refused to pull over for officers at first, and narrowly missed hitting a HGV on the busy motorway.

When the vehicle finally came to a stop near junction 21, the driver fell out of the door.

A breathalyser test carried out on the woman came back as 190 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath - well above the legal limit is 35mg.

> A 45-year-old woman was arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.