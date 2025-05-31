Luton man arrested after man in 20s dies in Hemel Hempstead collision

Police are investigating. Pic: National World

A Luton man has been arrested and remains in custody after a man in his 20s was killed in a collision on the M1 at Hemel Hempstead.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage following a fatal road traffic collision on the M1 near Hemel Hempstead.

The collision occurred at around 4.30pm on Friday 30 May on the M1 near the slip road at junction 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A silver Vauxhall van and a silver Chevrolet were on the southbound hard shoulder when they were reportedly involved in a collision with a silver Saab.

Police

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 20s and who was stood outside the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been identified and are being supported by officers.

A 58-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Ben Heath, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

“Did you see what happened, or witness anything before the collision? If you have dash cam footage that you believe could be helpful to our investigation, please upload this via DAMS.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their patience whilst we put road closures in place.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator in the Force's Communications Room via the online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Lowlight.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.