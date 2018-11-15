Large amounts of cash and cigarettes stolen in high street burglary in Bovingdon

Police are appealing for witnesses following a store burglary in Bovingdon during the early hours of yesterday (Wednesday, November 14).

The incident occurred at Village Stores in the High Street, between 2.30am and 3.55am.

Offenders forced entry to the shop and took cash and a large quantity of cigarettes before making off.

It is believed they left the area in a vehicle.

Detective Constable Laurence Harwood, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “I appreciate the incident occurred in the early hours but, this may mean any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area would have stood out. I am appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch. Your call could greatly assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dacorum Local Crime Unit via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/55937/18. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.