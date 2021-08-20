Police are investigating after a laptop and Land Rover diagnostic equipment worth thousands of pounds were stolen during a burglary in Kings Langley.

The incident occurred on the Sunderland Industrial Estate in Church Lane, shortly before 3am on Monday, August 16.

Entry was forced to 4x4 LTD and thousands of pounds worth of Land Rover diagnostic equipment was stolen, along with a laptop.

Can you help police?

PC Karl Diggins, who is investigating, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about the burglary to please come forward.

"Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time stated?

"I appreciate the incident happened during the early hours, but that would mean anyone who was around would have been more noticeable.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who may have come across the equipment being offered for sale. Any information at all could greatly assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email [email protected], you can also report information online or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/63061/21.