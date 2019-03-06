Knife charges for Hemel teen

A teenager who was found carrying a knife in Hemel town centre has also been charged with assualt.

The 17-year-old was arrested on January 31 after a stop and search by police.

Police news

He was taken into custody where he was later charged with possestion of an offensive weapon in public.

He was also charged with assualt which relates to an alleged incident on the same day where a 17-year-old girl was reportedly chased and spat at.

The boy, who is from Hemel Hempstead but cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at St Albans Youth Court on Wednesday (Feburuary 27) where he pleaded not guilty to the offences.

He is due to stand trial at the same court on May 8 and has been court bailed with strict conditions not to enter Hemel Hempstead town centre.

Chief Inspector Paul Mitson said: “Those that choose to carry a knife are not only putting the lives of others at risk but often become victims themselves.

“Carrying a knife is a serious offence and offenders could face up to four years in prison. Making the irresponsible choice just to carry a knife could have a life-long impact on that individual. Employers are less likely to hire someone with a criminal record and countries such as the USA and Canada may not let them visit, even for a holiday.”

If you believe you have information about someone carrying a knife contact police by calling 101 or submit information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

If a crime is in progress always dial 999.