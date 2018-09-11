Kings Langley man charged in connection with £2.5m lottery fraud

A man has been charged after an investigation into an alleged lottery fraud.

Edward Putman, aged 53, and from Station Road, Kings Langley was charged with fraud by false representation following an alleged fraudulent claim of a lottery prize.

The incident occurred in 2009 when a claim was made for an outstanding lottery prize. A lottery ticket was submitted and the prize of £2.5m was paid out.

In 2015 an investigation was opened by Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit, after evidence came to light that the claim was not genuine.

Mr Putman has been released on bail to appear at St Albans Magistrates Court on October 16.