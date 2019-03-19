Jail for Redbourn carer who stole from elderly

A care worker has been jailed for five years and nine months after she stole thousands of pounds from elderly victims she befriended.

Carolyn McClune, 60, also known as Carolyn Bouvier, of Redbourn High Street, was found guilty of four counts of fraud, following an eight-week trial.

The court heard the main victim was a woman from St Albans.

Self-employed McClune, working under her company name of Blue Bell Care, became her sole carer in 2014.

McClune made online transfers of more than £44,000 from the 85-year-old victim’s bank account into her own account, on the pretence it was payment for a new kitchen.

The kitchen actually only cost £9,000.

Overall McClune stole £88,613.32 from her.

Prior to this, the court heard how McClune left her job at a care agency in 2013 and moved in with an 82-year-old woman in Hatfield.

She became her live-in carer, and fraudulently withdrew £9,044.00 in cash from the woman’s bank account.

After this victim moved to a Hatfield care home in May 2016, McClune continued to withdraw more than £300 from the woman’s bank account for herself.

The third victim was a 69-year-old man from St Albans who was vulnerable and needed daily visits from a care agency. McClure stole thousands, including one £27,548.32 lump sum.

Judge Stephen Warner described McClune’s offences as “cynical,” “mean,” and motivated by greed.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Lee Hill said: “We don’t know what she did with the money as she does not have a lavish lifestyle but it’s possible she has invested it or passed it on to family or friends.”