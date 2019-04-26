Imitation firearm seized during police raid in Hemel Hempstead

An imitation firearm and a quantity of cannabis were seized after police raided a flat in Hemel Hempstead this morning (Friday).

The flat in Fletcher Way, Highfield, was entered by officers under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 just before 7am.

Imitation firearm recovered from the warrant

PC Swann from the Operation Scorpion team said: “During the search an imitation firearm was discovered and seized by officers. Our enquiries are currently on-going to establish who the weapon belongs to.

"A quantity of suspected cannabis was also found inside the address."

According to the Firearms Act 1968 an imitation firearm means anything which has the appearance of being a firearm whether or not it is capable of discharging any shot, bullet or other missile.

PC Swann added: “This morning’s warrant was executed due to information received from members of the public.

"We depend on local communities to be our eyes and ears and I would urge anyone who has information about criminal activity in their neighbourhood to report it so that we can take appropriate action.

“We can only tackle criminals and the damage they cause to local communities with the support of the public.”

Anyone with information can contact Hertfordshire Constabulary online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report/Report, via our web chat facility at https://www.herts.police.uk/Information-and-services/About-us/Contact or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit details via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.