Hunt for Hemel man in connection with car theft

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man wanted in connection with a string of thefts.

Aaron Broome, aged 26, last known address is Turners Hill in Hemel Hempstead.

The alleged offences include the theft of a car in Hemel and several shoplifting offences relating to Nisa Local in Crabtree Lane.

Broome is also wanted in connection with thefts from two lockers in Everyone Active in Hemel.

Anyone who has seen Aaron or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101.

Or you can report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Or you can report via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org