Home set alight after burglary in Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was broken into and set alight in Hemel Hempstead.

Officers were called by emergency services at 10.04pm on Friday July 12 after the fire broke out at a house in Barley Croft.

The property was unoccupied at the time and upon arrival, the fire crews found that a window had been smashed.

It is believed entry was gained to the house between 4.20pm and 10pm.

Detective Constable Katie Stevens, who is investigating, said: “The fire is being treated as arson and while thankfully no one was injured, the consequences could have been fatal.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and might have seen suspicious activity or seen the burglary take place, to get in touch.

“Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to the investigation. If you can help please call the non-emergency number 101, or email me at katherine.stevens@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/63498/19.”

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat, which can be launched here: herts.police.uk/contact.