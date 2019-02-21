Home burglary in Bovingdon sparks appeal for stolen watch

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary at a home in Bovingdon.

Between 11.15am and 12.15pm on Friday, February 8, offender(s) gained access to a home in Chesham Road and searched inside. They stole jewellery.

Detective Constable Andy Roseblade, who is investigating, said: “Among the jewellery stolen was a distinctive German gold watch with the words ‘Albert Assmann- 50 Jahre Bochumer Verein’ engraved on the back.

“I’m appealing for anyone who believes they may have seen this watch or been offered it for sale to please get in touch as you may have information that can assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information that could help officers is asked to contact DC Roseblade by emailing andrew.roseblade@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/13458/19 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org