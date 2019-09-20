Hertfordshire Police numbers are above 2,000 for the first time in eight years

The number of police officers in Hertfordshire has exceeded 2,000 for the first time since 2011.

According to a report by Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd, 14 new police officers graduated into Hertfordshire Police in July. And in the same month another cohort began the 16-week training course - which included the force’s 2,001st officer. That is the first time since 2011 that the Hertfordshire force has had more than 2,000 officers. And it is said to reflect the Police and Crime Commissioners commitment to frontline policing. Earlier this year the commissioner increased the policing element of the council tax across Hertforshire by £2 a month, based on a Band D property. And he pledged that the biggest chunk of the additional funds would be use to increase the number of police officers. The increase to more than 2,000 police officers is said to be a reflection of that commitment. The number was reported to a meeting of the county council’s community safety and waste management cabinet panel on Thursday (September 19). Although Mr Lloyd did not attend, his chief executive Chris Brace said the force was continuing to recruit to meet the ‘establishment’ figure of 2,034. The so-called ‘establishment’ figure is a measure of the funding for police, expressed as the number of officers.