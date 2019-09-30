Hertfordshire farmers: Have flytipping on your land cleared for free

Flytipping victims can now apply to have it cleared for free, thanks to Herts Police.

The scheme, which is open to landowners and farmers, is funded by a £20,000 pot of cash confiscated from criminals and is put back into crime fighting and victim initiatives.

It has now been extended to Dacorum, having already been set up in other parts of Herts.

Hertfordshire police and crime commissioner David Lloyd said: “Most of the councils have now joined the scheme which shows how committed all parties are to tackling fly tipping.

“It is a serious crime and it has a significant impact on our community. It blights the countryside and causes substantial costs for farmers and landowners to clear the waste and poses a danger to livestock and wildlife.

“I do not believe it is fair that farmers and landowners are left to pick up a bill, which can run in to thousands of pounds, because someone else has fly tipped on their property.”

Cllr Alan Anderson, council portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “Dacorum Borough Council are delighted to be part of the flytipping on private land fund. Our borough covers a significant area of rurality which suffers from fly tipping on the land.

“This costs a great deal of money for private land owners and farmers to clear. Whilst the environmental enforcement officers are always willing to visit these fly tips to look for evidence for prosecution, we have been unable to offer assistance with clearing the flytip, up until now.

“This will also help with intelligence gathering as we can share this information across the borough with our colleagues in the Hertfordshire fly tipping group”.

To be eligible for the funding farmers or green space landowners will have to prove they already have a waste disposal contract in place with an authorised collection firm.

The scheme is part of the countywide campaign being run by the Herts fly tipping group #SCRAPflytipping.

Anyone interested in making a claim or finding out more information can contact Dacorum’s enforcement team at environmentalenforcementofficers@dacorum.gov.uk or by phoning 01442 228000.