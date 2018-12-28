Hemel woman sexually assaulted in middle of afternoon

Police would like to speak to this man following a sexual assault in Hemel Hempstead.

The incident happened in an alleyway between Wolsey Road and Maynard Road at 2pm on Saturday, December 15.

A 50-year-old woman was walking in the direction of the hospital when she was approached by a man who attempted to engage her in conversation.

She carried on walking but the offender then touched the victim inappropriately.

The victim went into the hospital and the offender followed, but left when the victim began speaking to someone.

Detective Constable Katherine Stevens said: “I want to reassure the victim and the community that we are doing all we can to identify the offender. We are following several lines of enquiry.

“Do you recognise the person pictured? We believe that he may have been in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed what happened, or have information that could help progress the investigation.”

If you know the person pictured, or have any information, please email Det Con Stevens via katherine.stevens@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/56519/18.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/ Report, or speak to the force communications room via online web chat.

Alternatively, you contacting the independent charity Crimestopper, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers.uk.org