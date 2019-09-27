Hemel thug convicted of murder after 'senseless' stabbing in London

A thug from Hemel Hempstead has been convicted of murder after a trainee engineer was brutally stabbed to death in London.

Joshua Boadu, 23, was repeatedly knifed in a Bermondsey street in June last year and died in King’s College Hospital 11 days later.

Denilson Davis, 21, of Hemel Hempstead, and a 16-year-old boy were convicted of his murder at the Old Bailey this week. They are due to be sentenced on Monday.

Vicious Davis and the teenager hired a car before carrying out the attack in Linsey Street shortly after 6pm on June 11, the court heard.

Mr Boadu was pushed against a parked car and surrounded by three males, one of whom stabbed him.

The victim ducked under one of his attackers and sought refuge at a nearby home but had serious injuries.

Police later recovered mobile phone footage of the 16-year-old and the third man involved — who remains at large — in a “celebratory mood” in a recording studio hours after the attack.

After the trial, Detective Inspector Ian Titterrell said: “We have never been able to establish a motive for this senseless killing.

"While of course Joshua's family remain devastated, I hope this result brings them some comfort.”