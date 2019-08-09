Hemel teenager charged with making threats to kill woman

An 18-year-old man has been charged after a woman was alleged threatened with a weapon in Hemel Hempstead on Tuesday afternoon (August 6).

Jamie Drake, of Montgomery Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with threats to kill in connection with an incident in Broadfield Road, as previously reported here: hemeltoday.co.uk/news/crime/armed-teenager-arrested-after-helicopter-search-in-hemel-hempstead-1-9024787

The teenager has been bailed and will appear at St Albans Magistrates' Court on September 6.