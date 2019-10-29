Hemel sex offender jailed after breaking court order within week of sentencing

A convicted sex offender who broke his court order within a week of being sentenced has been jailed for 33 months.

Sean Keane, 56, of Gade Tower, Hemel Hempstead, was handed a suspended sentence in October last year for attempting to communicate and meet with a child after grooming.

He was ordered to tell police if he had any devices which could connect to the internet.

But when officers raided Keane's home they found two mobile phones they were not aware of. One was in use from November 3 - just a week after he had been sentenced.

Prosecutor Karl Volz told St Albans Crown Court on Thursday how the seized phones had internet searches with words including teen, schoolgirls, and Asian teens.

Keane appeared for sentencing having pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Defending, Stacey-Lee Holland said the breaches were less serious than the original offence.

She claimed Keane lived alone and while on remand in prison, suffered a mini-stroke and was treated for two slipped discs.

However, Judge Michael Simon sentenced him to a total of 33 months in prison. He said Keane must register as a sex offender indefinitely and abide by the terms of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

He told him: "The suspended sentence was intended to give you a chance to rehabilitate yourself.

"Court orders are made for good reason and are to be complied with."