Hemel sex attacker is jailed for seven years

A man who sexually assaulted a woman and a 13-year-old girl as they each walked along the Nickey Line has been jailed and put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Joseph Webb, 25, of Everest Way, Hemel Hempstead, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Monday (April 29).

Joseph Webb

He had pleaded guilty to two sexual assaults, which occurred on June 5 and 19, 2017.

Webb was jailed for six years and nine months; when he is released from prison, he must spend a further four years on extended licence.

He will not be able to apply for parole until he has served at least two-thirds of his custodial sentence.

Webb will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), restraining orders are in place for the victims, and he will remain on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Detective Constable Sophia Latif said: “Webb preyed on females who were walking along this well-known cut through.

“One of his victims was just 13 years old and was wearing her school uniform at the time of the offence.

"This means there is no doubt that Webb would have known he was targeting a child for his own sexual gratification, which makes his behaviour even more abhorrent. He also told her that he had a knife and in the other attack on a woman, aged in her 20s, he threatened her.

“During interviews Webb made no admissions and was unable to confirm his whereabouts at the time of the offences. On June 19, he claimed he was at home alone sunbathing however, CCTV footage proved this was not true.

“Although Webb entered guilty pleas before a trial date was set, he had many more opportunities before this to express his guilt. I am pleased that the victims did not have to go through the further trauma of a court trial.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend the victims in this case for their bravery throughout the police investigation and court process. I hope that knowing Webb is now behind bars will help them to move on with their lives.”