Hemel pair arrested after car fleeing police crashes into lorry

A 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead were arrested after a police chase saw a driver crash into a lorry.

At around 6.50pm on Tuesday evening (August 6) police officers attempted to flag down a Nissan Almera on the A14 in Cambridgeshire but the car didn't stop and they gave chase.

Speeding down the A14 heading westbound towards Cambridge the driver tried to evade the police officers by leaving the dual carriageway and then rejoining it in the opposite direction.

However the car chase was brought to a stop when the driver of the Nissan collided with a lorry near junction at Bury St Edmunds. Luckily the lorry driver was not injured in the collision.

The four occupants of the Nissan fled the scene on foot.

They were able to escape police but were caught later in a Ford Transit van on the A10 in Buntingford by officers from Hertfordshire police.

> A 17-year-old boy from Hemel Hempstead, a 21-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead, a 19 year-old man from Watford, and an 18-year-old man from east London, were all arrested on suspicion of theft.

All four people were brought to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning by detectives and remain in custody at this time.

Witnesses or anybody with information relating to the incident are asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/46701/19 via 101 or online.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form .