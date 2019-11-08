Hemel paedophile jailed for 'sickening' campaign of rape and abuse against children

Andrew Murray, 42, of Boxted Road, committed multiple rapes and sexual offences against two underage victims between February 2017 and March 2019.

And he engaged in sexual messaging with a girl he believed was aged 13 between December 2018 and March 2019.

Evil Murray was first arrested in March 2019 on suspicion of sexual communications with a child after an online child grooming activist group contacted police without confronting him.

Andrew Murray

They told officers they had posed as a 13 year old girl and engaged in online chat with Murray, who had proceeded to send the decoy sexual messages and indecent images.

Murray was arrested and on further investigation, rape and sexual offences relating to the two victims under 13 were discovered.

He was further arrested and remanded before pleading not guilty ahead of the trial.

Today, November 8, he appeared before St Albans Crown Court where he was handed a 20 year custodial sentence with four years to be served on extended license.

Judge Nigel Lithman QC described Murray’s actions as a "campaign of relentless and heartless abuse against two children".

He will serve at least two thirds of his sentence before being eligible for parole. His name will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and he is subject to the conditions of a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) meaning he will be monitored very closely.

Detective constable Greg Smale, from the Child Online Safeguarding Team, said: “Murray has throughout the investigation and trial refused to accept any responsibility for these appalling crimes. He had no qualms about sending sexual messages and images to what he believed was a very young girl. The direct confidential approach made to us by the activist group has resulted in far more serious crimes being disclosed.

“The fact that Murray raped both victims and coerced them into engaging in appalling sexual acts in order to satisfy his sickening urges, as well as forcing them to go through the additional trauma of giving evidence, reveals his true character.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victims’ bravery throughout what has been an extremely distressing investigation for all involved. There is no doubt that Murray’s actions will have had a far-reaching impact on them and we have ensured they are receiving the support they need to help them move forward with their lives.