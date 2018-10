A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his older brother in Leverstock Green, Hemel Hempstead.

The body of 55 year old John Martin was found by the police at his detached £500,000 home in Malmes Croft in June this year following concerns for his welfare

Richard Martin, 53, of Barley Croft, Hemel appeared at Luton crown court on Friday, September 29, where he pleaded guilty to murder between June 6 and June 10.

Sentencing is due to take place on December 10.