Hemel man one of six people jailed over kidnapping offence

Six men have been jailed for offences in connection with a kidnap incident in Berkhamsted.

Robert Duncombe, aged 29, of Holme Place, Hemel Hempstead, was convicted of false imprisonment. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Jazz Oxley

Four other men were also convicted of kidnap or conspiracy to kidnap.

The charges relate to an incident in Berkhamsted, on 24 March 2018, where a 26-year-old man was kidnapped in order to assist with the kidnapping of another man. He sustained bruising to his face.

However police were able to intervene before the second kidnapping took place.

All six men were charged on March 25 .

Yaseen Alsaver

Police then discovered a van with weapons inside which were believed to have been used during the kidnap.

The four men convicted of kidnap and conspiracy to kidnap include

Esa Parsons, aged 25, of Aylesbury, was jailed for four years and two months.

Carl Lightfoot, aged 33, Wendover, was jailed for four years and four months.

Carl Lightfoot

Jazz Oxley, aged 28, Aylesbury, and Yaseen Alsaver, aged 25, of no fixed abode, were both jailed for four years.

Kenny Madgeweick, aged 28, of Aylesbury, was convicted of going equipped to steal. He was sentenced to six months in prison.

Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, of Aylesbury police station, said: “I would like to thank everybody connected with the investigation for their commitment and dedication.

“This investigation shows the lengths to which the police will go to in order to protect those in need and to prosecute those responsible.

“The police will not tolerate such behaviour and we are committed to preventing the exploitation of the vulnerable, no matter what.”