Hemel man charged with murder after fatal stabbing

A man has been charged with the murder of a 23-year-old man in Bermondsey, London.

Denillson Davis, 20, of Montgomery Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, was charged with the fatal stabbing of a man at an address in Lucey Walk, Southwark on Monday, 11 June.

Mr Davis was charged on September 28 with the murder of Joshua Boadu - also known as SJ.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Camberwell Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 29 September

A 17-year-old male arrested on Thursday, 27 September on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.