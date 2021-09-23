A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with three burglaries in Hemel Hempstead, after Police Dog Bonnie and her handler located a man inside a property.

Nelson Loveridge, of Three Cherry Trees Lane in Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with three offences:

> A burglary in Redbourn Road, between Monday, August 16, and Tuesday August 17

Police Dog Bonnie and her handler were instrumental in locating the suspect

> A burglary in Green End Road, on Sunday, September 5

> A burglary in Ashtree Way, on Friday, September 10.

He has been remanded in custody and is next scheduled to appear at court on Monday, October, 18.

At around 11pm on Friday, September 10, police were called to reports of a burglary in progress in Ashtree Way.

Officers immediately attended and a man was located inside a property with the help of Police Dog Bonnie (pictured) and her handler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit.

Detective Constable Maisie Ashwood, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “We would like to thank those who called to alert us to a crime in progress – their quick thinking meant we were able to detain a suspect at the scene.

"This incident shows just how important it is to call police if you see any suspicious activity. If you think there is a crime in progress, always dial 999.

“We are pleased charges have been brought in relation to these three offences and we have carried out a number of enquiries to date.

"However, if you have any further information that you believe could assist us then please get in touch.”

You can email DC Ashwood at [email protected], report information online, or call 101 quoting reference 41/B2/18661/21.