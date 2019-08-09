Hemel man charged after car fleeing police crashes into lorry

A 21-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead has been charged after a police chase saw a fleeing car crash into a lorry.

Tommy McDonagh, of Three Cherry Trees Lane, has been charged with dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

At around 6.50pm on Tuesday evening (August 6) police officers attempted to flag down a Nissan Almera on the A14 in Cambridgeshire but the car didn't stop and they gave chase.

Speeding down the A14 heading westbound towards Cambridge the driver tried to evade the police officers by leaving the dual carriageway and then rejoining it in the opposite direction.

However the car chase was brought to a stop when the driver of the Nissan collided with a lorry near junction at Bury St Edmunds. Luckily the lorry driver was not injured in the collision.

Three men, including, McDonagh and a 17-year-old boy then fled the scene on foot.

McDonagh, a 19-year-old man from Watford, a 18-year-old man from east London and a 17-year-old boy from Hemel Hempstead were later arrested on the A10 in Buntingford, Hertfordshire, whilst travelling in a Ford Transit van.

The three remaining individuals, were arrested on suspicion of theft and brought to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They have since been released on bail until Thursday, August 29.

McDonagh was due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates yesterday (Thursday).