Hemel man charged after alleged kidnap and assault of teenager

A Hemel man was one of four people charged after a teenager suffered a broken jaw during an alleged kidnapping in Watford.

The following men have been charged with both kidnap and grievous bodily harm:

News

- Max Miller, aged 18, of Meadow Way, Hemel Hempstead

- Archie Green-Osubu, aged 18, of Woolmerdine Court, Bushey

- Kane James, aged 22, of St Albans Road, Watford

- Khye Leung, aged 18, of Green Lane, Watford

All four have been remanded in custody ahead of their next court appearance, which has been scheduled for June 3 at St Albans Crown Court.

It is alleged that they kidnapped and assaulted the victim, a 19-year-old man, who fell unconscious and suffered a broken jaw as a result of the incident in Otterspool Lane on Wednesday, April 3.