Hemel man charged after 14-year-old boy on a scooter seriously injured in collision with Range Rover

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in a collision with a Range Rover in Hemel Hempstead yesterday afternoon (Thursday, October 14).

The collision, involving the teenager on a scooter and a black Range Rover, happened on Long Chaulden at around 4.20pm.

The young boy suffered serious injuries and is currently being treated in hospital. No one else was injured.

Detective Sergeant David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Having reviewed footage of the collision we have ruled out dangerous driving but continue to investigate the circumstances.

"If you witnessed the collision and are yet to get in touch with police, please do so.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and believes they may have captured something of note on their vehicle’s dash cam.

"Please get in touch if you think you can assist us with our investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the young lad and his family and friends at this time. His family are being supported by specialist officers and we are keeping them up-to-date with our investigation.”

Initially, two men were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

While there will be no further action in relation to that offence, one man,

Arunus Butkus, aged 28, from Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

He is due before Central Hertfordshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 2.