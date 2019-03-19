Hemel man arrested on suspicion of escaping lawful custody Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A man has been arrested on suspicion of absconding from HM Prison Springhill in Buckinghamshire on Sunday (March 17). The 40-year-old, from Hemel Hempstead, was arrested last night (Monday) by officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary. News He remains in police custody at this time. Jail for Redbourn carer who stole from elderly