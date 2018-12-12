Hemel man arrested following two vehicle thefts

A man has been arrested in connection with alleged thefts from motor vehicles and vehicle interference in Hemel Hempstead.

Daniel Pursglove, aged 30, of Cuffley Court in Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with going equipped to steal, two thefts from motor vehicle and two incidents of vehicle interference.

The offences are reported to have occurred in the Hemel Hempstead area between November 10 and December 4.

Mr Pursglove appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on December 5 and St Albans Magistrates’ Court on December 10. He remains remanded in custody and is awaiting trial at the end of January.

Local Crime Unit Detective Sergeant Donna Norris said: “I’d like to remind motorists to ensure when leaving their vehicles unattended that they are securely locked and the windows are shut.

“Never leave any valuables in your vehicle – not even the glove-box or boot – and keep all other possessions out of sight. Even if you know that there is nothing valuable in your coat pocket or a bag left on the back seat, a thief may still try their luck.”

Anyone who witnesses a crime is asked to contact the Dacorum Local Crime Unit via the non-emergency number 101.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.