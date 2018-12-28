Hemel jail visitors arrested in contraband crackdown

A stash of drugs plus several mobile phones were seized during an operation targeting prison visitors in Bovingdon.

Officers from Safer Neighbourhood Team, Operational Support Group, Scorpion team and Hertfordshire’s Dog Unit were involved alongside HMP The Mount staff.

Visitors on the day were stopped and searched, as well as their vehicles.

As a result:

A 22-year-old man was arrested after 10 miniature mobile phones were allegedly found inside a shoe;

Two packages believed to contain Class A and B drugs were also found during the search.

The man has been released on bail and his vehicle was also seized for having no insurance.

One male was reported for possession of cannabis after a small quantity was found.

An Audi was seized for having no insurance.

A cell search was subsequently carried out as a result of the stops and located several banned items.

PC Karl Diggins, who led the operation, said: “We have been regularly running this operation for just over a year now and have managed to prevent a good haul of contraband, such as mobile phones and drugs from getting into the prison as a result.

“Several people have also been banned from visiting.

“We will continue to work with our partners to conduct further days of action at The Mount in order to crackdown on those who are facilitating criminal activity.”