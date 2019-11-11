Hemel hooligan jailed after mass brawl before football match

Mark Broome, 30, of Orchid Drive, and five other hooligans were identified after a fight broke out between Luton and Southend supporters last August.

It happened at Luton train station before the clubs met at Kenilworth Road.

Broome, as well as Dean Madden, Lewis Riches, Callum Horgan and Callum Black were banned from attending football matches for a combined total of 47 years.

The six men were identified by specialist officers after a social media appeal. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

PC Richard Howlett, who led the investigation, said it was a "planned and pre-meditated attack which no doubt caused a lot of stress to those unwittingly caught up in it".

"We enjoy a really good relationship with the vast majority of Luton Town fans and fortunately incidents of this nature are extremely rare," he said.

"I hope this result from court demonstrates how seriously Bedfordshire Police takes incidents like this, and that we won’t tolerate the actions of a minority of people which ruin the atmosphere for other supporters.

"Football isn’t about violence or intimidation, and I’m sure many fans will also be appalled by this behaviour and welcome this result."

Specialist football officers from Bedfordshire Police were able to identify five of those involved in the disorder outside the railway station.

A further man was identified following a witness appeal on social media.

All six men admitted violent disorder.

- Mark Broome, 30, of Hemel Hempstead was jailed for 24 months and received a 10 year Football Banning Order.

- Sam Tricony, 33, of Clifton Road, Dunstable was sentenced to 31 months in prison and was handed a 10 year Football Banning Order.

- Dean Madden, 24, of Farley Fields, Luton was sentenced to 18 months in prison and was handed a 10 year Football Banning Order.

- Lewis Riches, 22, of Watling Gardens, Dunstable was jailed for nine months and received a six year Football Banning Order.

- Callum Horgan, 23, of Brewers Hill Road, Dunstable was sentenced to eight months in prison and received a six year Football Banning Order.

- Callum Black, 19, of Portobello Close, Barton-le-Clay was handed a nine month sentence suspended for 18 months, and must complete 250 hours of community service and 20 rehabilitation days. He is also now subject to a curfew between 7pm and 6am for 3 months, and was also handed a five year Football Banning Order.