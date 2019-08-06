Hemel Hempstead thug jailed after driving car at doormen and drinkers outside pub

A thug from Hemel Hempstead has today been sent to prison after reversing his car eight times towards staff and drinkers outside a pub following a late night brawl.

22-year-old Liam Loughran, of Tedder Road, was jailed for a total of 28 months following the disorder outside The Lancer pub in Leighton Buzzard in the early hours of August 5, 2018.

Luton Crown Court

His friend and accomplice, Jack Blackburn, 25, of Widmore Drive, Hemel Hempstead, was given a 10 month suspended sentence for his part in the affray.

Sentencing them at Luton Crown Court today, Judge Steven Evans branded the pair's behaviour "disgraceful".

The judge told Loughran: "It's perfectly obvious to me that the risk to the people in the street was extremely high and your actions were reckless in the extreme.

"During the time when you were manoeuvering your car backwards and forwards, you Jack Blackburn exited the vehicle and punched a bystander and you were lucky not to get injured..."

The Lancer

The court heard that the pair had been drinking at The Lancer on the afternoon of Saturday, August 4, and returned in the evening for a further session. The drama unfolded when Blackburn was thrown out of the pub by bouncers at around 1.45am with another unknown man after a fight on the dance floor.

Outside, CCTV showed Blackburn arguing with bouncers as Loughran ran to fetch Blackburn's rented silver Kia car and parked it outside The Lancer before joining in the affray.

Punches were thrown by the pair and Loughran spat in the face of one of the doormen, before they and a third man got into the silver Kia.

Footage showed Loughran reversed quickly towards the doormen and other members of the public, forcing them to jump away as the car mounted the first step of the pub entrance and rammed down it metal barriers.

As Loughran continued manoeuvering backwards and forwards, a member of the public was spotted approaching the car in an attempt to remonstrate. CCTV showed Blackburn then exited the front passenger door and punched the man before getting back into the car as it continued moving.

The car was later found abandoned with the pair's documents inside. They have since offered to pay damages to the hire car company.

The court was told that Blackburn has one previous conviction and he was given a ten month suspended sentence, a curfew and costs of £1,250.

Loughran has five previous convictions for 12 offences and was already subject to a suspended sentence at the time of the offence as well as a football banning order from Luton town centre.

In mitigation, it was explained that he is a qualified electrician, and is expecting a baby in September. The court was told that he had stopped drinking over the past year.

Loughran was sentenced to 21 months' imprisonment for two counts of affray and one for dangerous driving, as well as an additional five months' activation of the suspended sentence and a further month for breaching the football banning order, giving a total sentence of 28 months.

He was also banned from driving for three years with the requirement of an extended retest.