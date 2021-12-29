Hemel Hempstead man whose drug dealing caused 'misery in the community' jailed for six years and three months

A man from Hemel Hempstead whose chronic drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour caused misery in the community has been jailed for six years and three months.

Keith Stone, 47, of Waveney, appeared at St Albans Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, December 22, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of a knife.

The court heard how residents in the street where Stone lived – in the Grovehill area of the town – were at breaking point after having to put up with persistent drug dealing and linked anti-social behaviour at his address.

Keith Stone jailed for more than six years after pleading guilty to drug offences

Intelligence was gathered by officers from the proactive Operation Scorpion team and in June 2020 and July 2021 respectively, they carried out two drugs warrants at Stone’s address – supported by colleagues from the Safer Neighbourhood Team.

As a result, they recovered and seized a large amount of heroin, crack cocaine, cash, burner phones, drugs paraphernalia and various weapons including a Samurai sword and a knuckle duster.

Stone was arrested and later released on bail while enquiries continued.

In September this year, 47-year-old Stone was stopped by police after calls from members of the public about a disturbance.

Items recovered from his property

After officers carried out a search, they found and seized a large kitchen knife which Stone had tucked in his waistband.

Investigator Lisa Brown from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit led the ensuing investigation and went on to successfully secure all four charges against Stone.

PC Sam Carroll, from the Operation Scorpion team, said: “I am pleased that Stone is now behind bars and the residents of Waveney finally have some respite from his activities.

Heroin and crack cocaine recovered from his property

"However, we vow to always do everything we can to challenge and prevent this from happening, and this case is a perfect example of how we can work together with the community to root out and convict those who choose to deal drugs in our county.

“While we won’t always get an immediate result, we will continue to plug away until the issues are resolved.

“Finally, we were able to achieve this result thanks to a great team effort from all involved in the investigation.

"I’d like to publicly recognise my colleagues for their help, support and professionalism.”

If you believe there is illegal activity occurring in your street, please tell police. It’s these reports that help officers build up a picture and enables them to take proactive steps to stamp out crime.

If you have information you would like to share with police, you can report information online or call 101.