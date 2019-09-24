Heartless robbers steal engagement ring from woman's finger in Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for help to trace a engagement ring stolen during a robbery in Adeyfield.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking across a park off Longlands when she was approached by three men wearing bandanas, covering their faces.

Have you seen this ring?

They then grabbed her diamond engagement ring from her finger and stole a packet of cigarettes from her handbag before running off.

The offenders were all wearing dark-coloured clothing and spoke with local accents.

It happened at around 9.20pm on Saturday, September 14.

Detective Constable Peter Spiers, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “This was an understandably alarming incident for the victim, who had a very precious item of jewellery taken from her.

“Thankfully she was not injured however I would like to reassure her that we are making extensive enquiries and doing all we can to trace those who are responsible.

“We are now sharing a photograph of her ring in case anyone has been offered it for sale, or they have any information which could lead us to the offenders.”

If you have seen the ring or any information about the incident and have not yet spoken to us, please get in touch quoting crime reference 41/84093/19.

You can email peter.spiers@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, use online web chat here or call 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.